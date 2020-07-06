Michaela Coel Reveals Why She Rejected Netflix’s $1 Million Deal

Pushing back against the entertainment industry that too often undervalues Black talent, Michaela Coel explained to Vulture that she had to reject Netflix’s $1 million offer for her latest show, I May Destroy You.

It wasn’t the $1 million paycheck that bothered the British writer, director and actress. The problem was that the video streaming platform would not allow her to retain any percentage of her copyright to the show.

Not only did Coel walk away from the offer but she also fired her agents and the Hollywood powerhouse Creative Artists Agency after they encouraged her to accept the terms without disclosing they would be profiting on the back end.