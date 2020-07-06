Taraji P. Henson Rejects 'Strong Black Woman' Praise

Taraji. P. Henson thinks it’s long past time we drop the phrase “Strong Black Woman” when discussing the plight of sistas in America.

The actress believes the descriptor is dehumanizing and often used to minimize the pain of Black women, most especially those who lose their loved ones to senseless street violence, TooFab reports.

Talking to Essence's Wellness House, Henson noted the title "dehumanizes our pain. It belittles our tears. It belittles our pain. We’re supposed to be able to watch our brothers and sons and fathers get murdered in the street but we can take it because we’re strong.”

"We're not fairies. We don’t magically rebound from pain," she said. "We hurt and suffer just like others."

The award-winning actress-turned entrepreneur also cited how Black women are often treated at the hospital like they have the strength of 300 Roman soldiers when it comes to managing pain.

"We have to be careful with that. Very careful with that term," Henson added, “and a big part of why is because of this misunderstanding of what it means to be strong. It's not physical strength or a suppression of emotions or fearlessness.

"Strength is in being vulnerable, and that’s what I want my people to understand," she said.

"The strength is in being vulnerable and being honest with yourself and saying, you know what, I'm scared right now. Or, I honestly don't know what to do right now."

Do you agree the phrase “Strong Black Woman” can be damaging for Black women?