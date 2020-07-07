Halle Berry Addresses Departure From Transgender Film Role

In an Instagram Live interview with hairstylist Christin Brown on Friday (July 3), Berry expressed that she recently had an opportunity to discuss the opportunity to play a transgender man.

Following news that she was considering a role to play a transgender man in an upcoming film, Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is now changing her position.

"As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories," the John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum actress said.

Berry’s initial comments that drew comments when she first described the film in the interview and the connection that she had, “[It’s] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man,” she said, “She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing.”

The Academy award-winning actress concluded her statements to say, "I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”