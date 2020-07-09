Will Smith Called N-Word By Philly Police On 'More Than 10 Occasions’

While talking to political commentator Angela Rye on her podcast On One With Angela Rye, Will Smith opened up about experiencing racism from police while growing up in Philadelphia.

The 51-year-old actor said, "I grew up under, you know, Mayor Rizzo. He went from the chief of police to becoming the mayor and he had an iron hand. I've been called n****r by the cops in Philly on more than 10 occasions, right? I got stopped frequently. So, I understand what it's like, you know, to be in those circumstances with the police, to feel like you've been occupied. It's an occupying force."

Former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo was known for his brutal tactics on Black neighborhoods. He famously called for members of the Black Panthers to be “strung up” and he was known to use casually the n-word and anti-gay slurs, according to The Washington Post.



Last month, a statue of Frank Rizzo was removed due to outrage from activists.



Smith continued, "White kids were happy when the cops showed up, and my heart always started pounding. There's a part of this that people that don't grow up in this, you just can't comprehend."



He also referenced the horrific video of George Floyd being killed by former officer Derek Chauvin, "I got two Black sons. So, when I saw this cop with his hands in his pockets I'm like, 'What's going on inside a person's mind to just be able to do that to another person?'"



Smith offered a word of advice, "Don't succumb to lovelessness no matter how much evil you face, because [then] you poison yourself and you poison your own community. I am pledging my unending devotion to the evolution of my community and the evolution of my country, and ultimately the world towards the greatest harmony that we'll be able to create."



Watch Will Smith talk with Angela Rye below: