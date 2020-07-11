Cardi B And Offset Throw Daughter Kulture An Emotional 2nd Birthday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Cardi B with baby Kulture and Offset perform at Offset In Concert at Sony Hall on October 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cardi B And Offset Throw Daughter Kulture An Emotional 2nd Birthday

“You are a prize from God.”

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Cardi B and Offset aren’t letting the coronavirus spoil their daughter Kulture Kiari’s second birthday.

On Friday (June 10), the Hip Hop power couple shared images from their baby girl’s celebration, posting photos of a happy toddler in a bright-pink tutu.

"My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God," Offset captioned the snapshot. "thank you @iamcardib for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest."

Cardi, on the other hand, shared a video of her daughter dancing as the proud mom and others there shouted, "Go Kulture, it's your birthday!" Additionally, on her Instagram Story – where she shared more outfits Kulture wore on her special day – Cardi beautifully reflected on how time’s passed by so quickly since her daughter was born.

"She don't know how f****d up in emotions and tears I am today,” Cardi wrote. “My baby deadass turning 2 today."

See Cardi B and Offset’s posts celebrating their daughter Kulture Kiari’s birthday below.

BIRTHDAY GIRL 🌸🎀🎀🎀🎀 7/10/18

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

