‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Released After Being Arrested During Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville

While protesting the police killing of Breonna Taylor outside the home of Kentucky District Attorney Daniel Cameron in Louisville, Kentucky, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was one of several people arrested on July 14.

The reality star was held in police custody without bond on counts of intimidating a participant in legal process, criminal trespassing in the third-degree and disorderly conduct in the second-degree. Also arrested were activist Tamika Mallory and Love & Hip Hop star Yandy Smith.

Moments after being released in the early hours of July 15, Williams shared the news on her Instagram with a photo of her and Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, who waited at the jail as several of the protestors were released.