Shaquille O’Neal Assists A Stranded Driver In Florida

Shaquille O’Neal is as good a person as he is a basketball player. Case in point, the NBA Hall of Famer recently helped out a driver who was stranded on the side of a Florida highway.

On Monday (July 13), the 48-year-old was driving near Gainesville when he pulled over to make sure everyone was okay. He also stayed with the driver until authorities arrived on scene.

"Yesterday, Shaquille O'Neal was traveling through Alachua County on I-75 when he witnessed a crash," Alachua County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday next to dashcam footage showing O'Neal standing on the side of the highway.

"He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived," the statement added, claiming he "fist bumped" the deputies who arrived.

The footage shows a family standing near their vehicle, which was parked on grass adjacent to the highway. O’Neal is standing nearby and is seen waving to the officers as they arrive.

"I appreciate you stopping to help," one of the officers says to O'Neal in the footage.

"Stay safe," O'Neal says as he leaves.

Watch everything unfold below.