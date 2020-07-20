Kandi Burruss Reveals How ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Will Return While Coronavirus Still A Threat

Many shows are on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic still devastating many parts of the country. However, BRAVOS’s popular series, Real Housewives Of Atlanta, is currently very much in production.

Kandi Burruss told Extra the show is shooting during COVID-19 but taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone on set safe and healthy.

“It's a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety. We're getting tested all the time. That’s what we have to do to continue to tape together, we have to make sure everyone’s status is negative.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is filmed in Georgia, which set a new record of coronavirus cases on July 18, according to WSB-TV. There were 4,689 positive results and 85 percent of critical care beds are currently in use across the state. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, however, refuses to issue a mask mandate and has gone so far as to ask a court to “restrain” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms from making any further public statements about her citywide mandate to wear masks in public places. Kemp believes she is overstepping her authority while Lance Bottoms said in a statement that her decision is more about the “3,104 Georgians have died and I and my family are amongst the 106,000 who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Burress also opened up about fellow castmate Porsha Williams, who was recently arrested for protesting the killing of Breonna Taylor saying, “I'm really proud of Porsha… Because she's keeping Breonna Taylor's name out there. She's on the front lines. She's risking herself with her own freedom to be out there… talking about what needs to be talked about.”

Watch Kandi Burress’ interview with Extra, below: