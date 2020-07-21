Denzel Washington And Julia Roberts Reunite For Netflix Thriller

Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts hit box office gold with the 1993 film The Pelican Brief.

And now, 25 years later, they are now joining forces again for the Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is based on the upcoming book by Rumaan Alam.



RELATED: Why Denzel Washington Recited ‘Malcolm X’ Speech At Son John David’s Football Games



The story is described as being “about two families who are forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong.” The book will be released in October.

Netflix had a fierce bidding war for the film and reportedly shelled out approximately $100 million.

The Pelican Brief grossed over $195 million at the box office. Watch the vintage trailer below:

