Idris Elba To Receive BAFTA Special Award

A special recognition is on the way for actor Idris Elba!

The Luther star will be crowned with the honor for "creative contribution to television" at the 2020 British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

“It's a great privilege to be honored with the BAFTA Special Award,” Elba said in an official statement to BAFTA. “It’s been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity conscious casting.”

RELATED: Idris Elba On Why Racist Shows And Movies Need Warning Labels

Elba is known for his widely respected film roles in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Thor, Beasts of No Nation, and Molly’s Game.

"I thank BAFTA for recognizing myself and others who are dedicated to the same cause, as these are all necessary steps towards helping to shift the awareness and understanding of the diversity gap in entertainment," the award-winning actor continued.

RELATED: Idris Elba Signs First-Look Deal With Apple

The BAFTA TV Awards ceremony will air on BBC One on July 31.