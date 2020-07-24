Billy Porter Partners With Human Rights Commission For Voting PSA

Billy Porter has been outspoken about the dangerous occupant in the White House and now he’s now partnering with HRC (Human Rights Commission) to push the importance of voting on November 3.

The powerful PSA includes images of police violence, uprisings and even some Karens gone wile. The video is overlaid with a speech from HRC President Alphonso David’s speech and Porter singing a moving cover of "For What It's Worth (Stop, Hey What's That Sound)" by Buffalo Springfield. The 1966 song was a protest anthem during the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement.

RELATED: Billy Porter And Vogue Create A #MetGalaChallenge On Instagram For Fans

Emmy-winning Porter told Broadway outlet Playbill, “The song remains as relevant today as it was when it was first released. In pairing the song with Alphonso’s prophetic words about the power of seeing beyond yourself, this new video shares an important message for 2020: keep protesting, but also remember the sacrifices that have been made for our right to vote, and get yourself to the ballot box too.”



HRC also said in a statement, “It is more important than ever to recognize the importance of using both protest and the ballot box to make our voices heard in this upcoming election, the most important of our lifetimes. HRC teamed up with actor, singer and activist Billy Porter for this inspiring video to get out the vote.”

See the video below: