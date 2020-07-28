Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Megan Thee Stallion Tweet

On Friday, July 24, television writer Nell Scovell tweeted , "I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills." For some reason, that inspired Teigen to retweet with her own comment, "I have a megan thee stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on.” After quick backlash, Teigen responded with, "I'll delete because you guys are sooooo f--king annoying. Just unfollow me you absolute tools."

By July 25, Teigen apologized, tweeting, "I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and s**tty and pointless as the joke was.”



She continued, "Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all. You'll say someone else wrote this or that I don't mean it and that's always the punishment for having said it in the first place so I'll take it."



Teigen’s twitter account is now private.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting With Powerful



On July 27, Megan Thee Stallion spoke out for the first time about the shooting incident on Instagram Live. Through tears, she explained, “I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was the worst experience of my life, and it's not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y'all to go and start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on anybody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s**t.”



Lanez, 28, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was initially arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and is now under an investigation. He was later released on a $35,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on October 13.