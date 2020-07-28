Oprah Winfrey Will Host New Talk Show For Apple TV+

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 25: Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at State Farm Arena on January 25, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The premiere episode debuts on July 30.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has partnered with Apple for a new interview series that will spotlight newsmakers and leaders on worldwide current events and issues. 

The Oprah Conversation is slated to premiere on Thursday (July 30) on the streaming platform, Deadline reports.

Bestselling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi will join Oprah for the debut episode, “How to Be an Antiracist,” the two will speak to white readers who will confront their own racist beliefs. 

On August 7 a two-part interview special with activist, commentator, former athlete, creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” Emmanuel Acho will dive into his series with a Q&A from white viewers. Acho and Oprah will also discuss unfiltered questions about race from white and LatinX guests.

The premiere episode of The Oprah Conversation will be available to stream for free on Apple TV+. 

