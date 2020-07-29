Gizelle Bryant Reveals Her Daughters Once Told Their Friends She Was White

Gizelle Bryant talked to her kids about colorism at a young age, revealing the specific incident that prompted the conversation.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star tells The Jasmine Brand that, because of her lighter complexion, her daughters once identified her as white.

“When my children were young, they said that their mother was white. They would tell that to their friends. And, and one day they told me that and I was like, 'what do you mean?'" she tells the site.

Bryant adds, "They were taking it from a child’s perspective of I’m white as in that’s the color of my skin, [and] not a race perspective. So, I was like, all them kids that you told I was white, you go back tomorrow and you tell them that your mommy is Black.”

The reality star used the opportunity as a teachable moment for her kids. “That then started the discussion of, yes, there is a such thing as [as] they got older, colorism within the Black community, which I hated because I’m just like we as a Black community have so much to deal with that I hate to ever see infighting," she says.

"I feel like we’re all in this together so we shouldn’t be picking at each other. If we’re all equal, and if in this country were treated equally then fine let’s have some infight, but as of right now we don’t have time for that, at all."

In the interview, Bryant also talked about how The Real Housewives of Atlanta blazed a trail in reality TV, and discussed the possibility of getting back together with her estranged husband Pastor Jamal Bryant.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to the screen this Sunday, August 2.