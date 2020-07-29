Comedian Godfrey's Impression Of Terry Crews Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

Terry Crews has been in the news cycle for some questionable tweets and then defending himself in interviews.

And now, the 51-year-old’s actions have earned him an impression from comedian Godfrey.

On a July 24 episode of In Godfrey We Trust, his popular YouTube show, Godfrey jumped into imitating Crews, enthusiastically telling his team, “I can do him!”



Godfrey said in his best Crews voice, “I’m saying, let’s say I’m a black bird and you’re a white bird. See, the black bird and the white bird, why should the black bird fly faster than the white bird? Why can’t we fly on top of each other is what I’m saying?”

He landed each Terry scenario with, “Okay, that’s a bad example,” making the people in the studio crack up.

Watch below:

