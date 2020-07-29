Record Number Of Black Actors Received Emmy Nominations

Black actors and actresses are setting new records in the entertainment industry for their incredible work in television.

Variety reports that after the Emmy nominees were revealed on Tuesday morning (July 28), 34.3 percent of those who received a nod were Black.

Among those receiving recognition was Sterling K. Brown, who received a nomination for outstanding lead actor for This Is Us as well as a nod for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Zendaya earned an outstanding lead actress in a drama series nod for her role as Rue Bennet in Euphoria, which was her first-ever Emmy nomination. As for Billy Porter, he was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Pose.

Insecure secured nods for both the show and its actors in various categories. The HBO series, which recently wrapped up its fourth season, received nominations in the categories of Outstanding Supporting Actress of a Comedy Series for Yvonne Orji’s performance as Molly, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Issa Rae’s performance as Issa and Outstanding Music Supervision.

RELATED: Leslie Jones Announcing The 2020 Emmy Nominations Is A Whole Mood

Orji spoke with E! News about learning of her nomination, the news of which apparently came from her publicist.

“I was texting a couple of my co-stars, and then Issa's name got announced, so then all the screams and the dancing emojis were sent,” she said. “And then the show got nominated and it was like, ‘Yes!’ My publicist Sam called me and she was like, ‘Congratulations!' I'm like, ‘I know, this is a big win for everybody.' And she's like, ‘No, congratulations to you.' I'm like, ‘I know, I'm so happy to be part of the ensemble!' and she's like, ‘You got nominated!' And I'm like, ‘Like me? As an individual?' So then I started searching, and I'm like, ‘Oh my God. That's my name!' So it took me a little bit to realize, and then I started screaming, then I started dancing and then everything went blank.”

Angela Bassett, Maya Rudolph, Wanda Sykes, Samira Wiley, Thandie Newton, Mahershala Ali, Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Don Cheadle, and so many more received nominations for their contributions to their respective work. See the list of nominees below.