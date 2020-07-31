Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Praise Zaya At GLAAD Awards

"We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child," Wade said on Thursday (July 30). "Our daughter Zaya is leading us in our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth."

During the 2020 GLAAD Awards, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series and took a moment to praise 13-year-old daughter Zaya along the way.

"I didn’t always understand how to do that – but I thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family," the retired NBA star continued.

As the GLAAD Award went to Pose staring transgender actresses MJ Rodriguez and Indya Moore, the full cast including Emmy-Award winner Billy Porter thanked GLAAD for the honor.

"Thank you GLAAD for your continued work and commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and for this incredible recognition of our work. Since Pose aired in June 2018, our goal — aside from taking up the TV landscape — was to honor our community," the award-winning cast said in a joint statement.

"To center Black and Latinx trans and queer people unapologetically, and to be our own heroes," the statement continued. "Pose is a love letter to our forebears and to ourselves, putting us at the center of a story of resilience, love, and family."