Meghan Markle Was ‘Frustrated And Emotional’ After Palace Accused Her Of Encouraging Paparazzi

Meghan Markle reportedly became quite emotional after being reprimanded by palace aides for wearing a certain necklace.

The former actress was photographed in December 2016 wearing a $240 Ani + Wren 14-carat gold chain with the initials “H” — referring to then-boyfriend Prince Harry — and “M.” However, according to the upcoming book Finding Freedom, written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the palace disapproved of the jewelry, E! News reports.

“She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” Scobie and Duran wrote in their book, per an extract published by People.

The authors note that Markle "said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel. But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional," the excerpt read. "While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much."

The book goes on to say that the Duchess of Sussex later called a friend saying, "I can't win. They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer]."

According to the authors, the LA native "felt damned if she did and damned if she didn't."

The bombshell book details what led to Megan and Harry’s departure as senior members of the British royal family.

“For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” the book's description reads. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicate to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the description added.

Reps for the royal couple have confirmed that they did not contribute to the upcoming tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,” said the statement. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

“Finding Freedom" is set to be released by Dey Street Books on August 11.

