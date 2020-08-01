Timbaland Reveals He Has ‘Plans’ For Mariah Carey Verzuz Battle

Fans have been calling for a Verzuz battle between Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, but super producer Timbaland says he has other plans for the “We Belong Together” singer.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz Instagram Live battle series has seen some legendary artist match-ups so far. Fans now want a virtual duel between the divas, while celebrating the music of Carey and the late Whitney Houston.

Timbaland responded to the suggested Carey/Houston battle in a post on Instagram, writing: “This is a good match but me and @therealswizzz have other plans for @mariahcarey.” He tagged producer Jermaine Dupri in the message to get his opinion on the fan request.

As noted by thejasminbrand.com Timbaland also suggested a potential Verzuz between late rap legends Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.IG.

“Imagine this!!!!! @verzuztv Btw this was n my timeline I believe this is not accurate but imagine this versus,” he wrote.

Fans have also suggested Verzuz battles between Usher vs. Chris Brown to Keisha Cole vs. Ashanti.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has yet to issue a response toward DMX’s battle challenge.



Shad “Bow Wow” Moss recently called out Timbaland after he was accused of not being qualified for the Instagram competition.



“Yo! @Timbaland said i might not have 20 songs to do a verzuz… i LAUGHED,” he wrote on Instagram.

Bow Wow’s longtime mentor Jermaine Dupri also challenged Timbaland’s remarks by posting a list of the rapper’s Billboard #1 hits. He captioned the post, “What we talking about ???????”



