Lena Waithe To Release Open-Marriage And Horror Series

The Emmy-winning writer-producer signed a deal with the streaming services in 2019 and most recently finished a draft of a pilot script on open marriages and relationships which is now being developed into a series, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Lena Waithe has another provocative new project in the works that is sure to get people talking in partnership with Amazon Studios.

"I’ve never been in an open marriage, but it’s fascinating to me," the creator of Showtime’s The Chi and BET’s Boomerang and Twenties tells THR. "We live in a world where, if I told you I cheated on my wife, you would be like, “Yeah, that’s the way it goes.” But if I told you that I’m in an open marriage, it would be as if I told you I’m joining the Church of Scientology."

Open, which is reportedly the working title of the series, will be one of many projects Waithe and her Hillman Grad Productions under her Amazon slate.

"Society has such a conservative way of looking at marriage," Waithe says of Open. "I do think that we as a nation need to reevaluate what marriage looks like for us as a country — because whatever we have right now, it ain’t working."