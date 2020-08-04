Zoe Saldana Breaks Down Talking About Nina Simone Biopic

In 2016, a biopic was released on Nina Simone starring Zoe Saldana. Filmed in 2010, the movie was slammed by critics and social media, especially Saldana’s darkened skin and prosthetic nose.

In a 2017 interview with BET.com, Saldana apologized for the film and she is now speaking out again.

During a recent live stream, Saldana was asked about how she feels about the biopic today.



“I should have never played Nina… I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had ten years ago, which was a different leverage but it was leverage nonetheless -- I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman.”

RELATED: Zoe Saldana: 'I Find It Uncomfortable' Talking About Race

She continued, “It’s growing. It’s painful. I thought back then that I had the permission because I was a Black woman and I am -- but it was Nina Simone. And Nina had a life, she had a journey that should be honored to the most specific detail because she was a specifically detailed individual.”



Saldana also said through tears, “She deserved better. With that said, I’m sorry. I’m so sorry… because I loved her music.”



Watch below: