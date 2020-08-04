Celebs Demand Justice For Elijah McClain In Viral Video

Celebrities are calling attention to the tragic death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain and demanding politicians take action in a viral video. Janelle Monae, Cassie, Meagan Good and many more all lent their voices to the clip, which was released on Tuesday (August 4).



City Attorney Daniel Brotzman, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis were specifically called out for “ignoring people’s calls” demanding justice for McClain.



Janelle Monae also added, “So we’re going to speak to you a little louder.”

The five-minute video tells the tragic story of McClain.

The 23-year-old was reportedly walking home from a convenience store on August 24, 2019, when police responded to a call of a “suspicious man” with a ski mask. Officers detained him by placing him in a chokehold. Paramedics arrived on the scene and injected him with a large dosage of ketamine.

Body camera footage shows McClain being wrestled to the ground, vomiting, crying and gasping “I can’t breathe,” as police detained him. Three days later, he was declared brain dead and an autopsy as to the cause of his death was found inconclusive.

