Celebs Demand Justice For Elijah McClain In Viral Video

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Celebrities are calling attention to the tragic death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain and demanding politicians take action in a viral video. Janelle Monae, Cassie, Meagan Good and many more all lent their voices to the clip, which was released on Tuesday (August 4).
City Attorney Daniel Brotzman, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis were specifically called out for “ignoring people’s calls” demanding justice for McClain.
Janelle Monae also added, “So we’re going to speak to you a little louder.”
The five-minute video tells the tragic story of McClain.
The 23-year-old was reportedly walking home from a convenience store on August 24, 2019, when police responded to a call of a “suspicious man” with a ski mask. Officers detained him by placing him in a chokehold. Paramedics arrived on the scene and injected him with a large dosage of ketamine.
Body camera footage shows McClain being wrestled to the ground, vomiting, crying and gasping “I can’t breathe,” as police detained him. Three days later, he was declared brain dead and an autopsy as to the cause of his death was found inconclusive.
See below:
RELATED: Police Investigated For Allegedly Taking Photos Mocking Elijah McCain
As of June 13, the three Colorado police officers involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain have been reassigned to “nonenforcement” duties.
Authorities say officers Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt were reassigned on June 13, while officer Randy Roedema received reassignment a week later. The new duties involve deskwork, according to KDVR.
Faith Goodrich, spokeswoman for the Aurora Police Department, said on June 26 the primary reason for the move stems from the complaints they’ve received. “This was done in an effort to protect those officers,” she told 9News.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced his office would reexamine the case almost a year after McClain’s family first called for answers over his death. Attorney General Phil Weiser will investigate the death while Aurora officials are planning a separate investigation into the actions of first responders in the case.
As of now, all investigations are pending.
Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS