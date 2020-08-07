King Keraun Describes Harrowing Experience During Police Stop

Keraun Harris, better known as King Keraun, is used to going viral for his hilarious social media posts, but his most recent post is getting attention for a very serious reason.

The clip, which now has over 2.5 million views, shows the comedian and actor detailing his first experience being pulled over by police, and the white bystander that became an ally during the situation.

Harris says he was recently stopped by cops just outside of his neighborhood. He had recently bought a new car and had temporary tags.

“So the cops pull me over and they’re like, ‘Why don’t you got plates on your car?’” he says in the video. “So I tell them the story … and they’re like, ‘OK cool, we’re gonna check and make sure it’s your car, and if it is you’re free to go.”

Harris says that as a Black man, a police stop means he’s “guilty until proven innocent” so he didn’t move as he waited for the officer to return.

While this was going on, Harris said he noticed a white woman on her phone across the street, recording his entire exchange with the officer.

“I’m like, ‘What the hell is this lady doing?'” Harris says. “But then I look at her face, and she’s just looking all scared — like she’s almost in distress.”

“And then it hit me,” he adds. “This lady is recording me because she’s scared something is gonna happen to me.”

Harris, who’s appeared on Black-ish and Insecure, says this was the “first time” he’d experienced such a scenario.

“She’s out here being an ally,” he described. “This is some crazy s**t, because I’ve never seen this ever happen to me.”

When the police officer returned to his vehicle and let him go, Harris said he looked across the street at the woman.

“She’s looking back at me and she’s giving me a thumbs up like, ‘You alright?’” he explains. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. We good.'”

“I was like, ‘Damn ally, ain’t this something!'” Harris added. “You know as a Black man you’re not used to your allies. But we’ve really got allies out here, recording our traffic stops and making sure we’re good.”

Watch King Keraun describe his police encounter below.