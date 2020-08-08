Common Gushes About His 'Queen' Tiffany Haddish In Adorable Interview

Common has been somewhat coy about his budding relationship with Tiffany Haddish, but now that the cat is out of the bag, it looks like he's excited to share with the world exactly how he feels about his new leading lady.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan on Friday, the rapper/actor said he's "happy" with Haddish, who was the first to officially confirm the relationship on a recent episode of Steve-O's podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride.

"She's a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man," Common said to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacreast. "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

Common and Haddish first let it slip that they were coupled up earlier this year, when Haddish made a surprise cameo in Common's Instagram Live video during quarantine lockdown. The couple also attended a Black Lives Matter rally together in June, and went on a virtual Bumble date as part of their partnership with the dating app.