PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: Kanye West and daughter North West attends the "Yeezy Season 8" show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian Posts Video Of Kanye West And Daughter North Having A Dance-Off

The rapper/designer has been in the midst of a mental health crisis and marriage troubles.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Things have reportedly been strained between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past few months, as the rapper and entrepreneur appeared to be struggling with his mental health and publicly revealing personal family matters. However, it looks like their children might be bringing them closer together.

Vacationing in the Caribbean, the couple, along with their daughter North had a dance off. In a video recorded by a continuously laughing Kim, Kanye is seen jumping out of his golf cart and dancing. North then also jumps off and joins in.

Cutting it up to “Push The Feeling On,” Kanye declared the dance of, “IT’S FRI-YE-YE!!!”

Kanye and Kim’s relationship has reportedly been on the rocks lately with ‘Ye saying some very outlandish things about their marriage and children via Twitter and during his debut campaign rally for president. Hopefully this is an example of them trying to work it all out.

Watch Kanye and North’s dance-off below.

Photo: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

