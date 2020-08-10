‘Real Housewives’ Porsha Williams On How Racism Impacted Her Miscarriage

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams shared her story about her miscarriage during a roundtable discussion about systemic racism in the medical field.

Before giving birth to her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, Williams suffered a miscarriage that she will never forget.

Now she is using her experience to shed light on the racism that is widespread in the medical field while speaking during Bravo’s Race in America: a Movement Not a Moment.

“With my first miscarriage, I was actually sent home about three or four different times telling them that I was in pain, and I felt like I was going to have a miscarriage,” Williams said. “And it just goes back to doctors feeling like Black women have this serious threshold for pain.”