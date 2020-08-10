John Legend Developing Political Drama ‘Paper Gods’ Starring Nia Long

Nia Long is returning to television with the help of John Legend.

According to Deadline, John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co is teaming with Sony Pictures TV to bring Goldie Taylor’s 2018 novel Paper Gods to ABC. Nia Long is set to star and executive produce.

Paper Gods is the story of “the mayor of Atlanta Victoria Dobb and a washed-up reporter investigate a series of assassinations and uncover a conspiracy that reaches into the heart of the city's political machine.”

Long, who will play Victoria Dobb, said in a statement, “Victoria Dobbs is a beautifully flawed and complicated character. I look forward to exploring her journey as a wife, mother and politician. Paper Gods highlights the profound impact Black women have on American politics and the world.”

Tasha Gray will serve as the showrunner. She said in a statement, “Nia and I came together in remembrance of our friend, and my mentor, John Singleton. From that friendship blossomed an opportunity to tell a profound story that’s near to my heart,” which was the Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.

Gray continued, “Both of us, girls from the hood, stand proud as strong Black women dedicated to telling the truth about our existence in a world that rarely champions or protects us. Yet, we continuously endeavor to save the world. I’m so happy and excited to work with amazing people to tell a layered story guaranteed to captivate audiences with Ms. Nia Long as our lead.”

Taylor, who will also serve as a producer, wrote about the announcement on Twitter, “I am so GRATEFUL and honored to share this news! Thank you @johnlegend @NiaLong @mikejackson @sony and @ABCNetwork for bringing my story to life!”

