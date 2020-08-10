Tina Knowles-Lawson Opens Up On How Beyoncé And Solange Helped Her Through Divorce

Divorce is difficult for everyone but it’s especially hard in the public eye. Tina Knowles-Lawson recently opened about her separation from Matthew Knowles in 2011 and how her daughters Beyoncé, and Solange, as well as her self-proclaimed daughter Kelly Rowland, supported her during a difficult time.

While on an August 9 episode of Oprah Winfrey Network's Girlfriends Check-In with Beverly Johnson and Lynn Whitfield, Tina explained how she was “blessed” to have the three women in her life.

"When I went through my divorce, I was devastated after 33 years of marriage – not because I wanted to stay in a marriage, but just because I was like, 'Oh my God, I failed at this,’” she said, revealing how her three girls would come over, watch television and eat ice cream.

She continued, "Having my three girls has been the biggest blessing in my whole entire life. They are always there for me and the roles – isn't it interesting how the roles change? I've been the momma, but now sometimes they're my mom."

Through tears, she also added, "They let me feel sorry for myself for a short period of time and then they were like, 'momma, you're a bad girl.' I won't use the word they gave me but … they were like, 'You've got so much going, you shouldn't be feeling like life is over for you, that God has something for you.’”

She concluded, "It's just funny how the roles change and they became my mom and I became the child. That's the great thing about having women. I'm still their mother and I still want to be able to check them when I need to, but they check me, too. So it's a good thing."

Tina found love again when she married actor Richard Lawson in 2015.

Watch the clip below: