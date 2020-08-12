Alicia Keys To Produce Netflix Rom-Com Starring Christina Milian

Adding another film producer credit under her belt, Grammy award-winning recording artist Alicia Keys is set to produce an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy.

Starring actress and singer Christina Milian, Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah and BET’s American Soul lead Sinqua Walls, the untitled film will explore an aspiring pop star who finds herself singing at her ex-fiancé’s wedding and soon realizing she still has feelings for him, Deadline reports.