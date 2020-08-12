Alicia Keys To Produce Netflix Rom-Com Starring Christina Milian

Jay Pharoah and Sinqua Walls are also set to star in the film.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Adding another film producer credit under her belt, Grammy award-winning recording artist Alicia Keys is set to produce an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy.

Starring actress and singer Christina Milian, Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah and BET’s American Soul lead Sinqua Walls, the untitled film will explore an aspiring pop star who finds herself singing at her ex-fiancé’s wedding and soon realizing she still has feelings for him, Deadline reports.

“Excited to work on my next film project with [Netflix],” Milian captioned in her Instagram post on Tuesday (August 11). “Already loving our cast and with Alicia Keys producing we’re bound to make something everyone will love. I’m ready! #grateful.”

Keys recently sat as a producer on the recent Netflix film Work It. Milian also has previously worked under the Netflix banner in another rom-com Falling Inn Love and the series Soundtrack.

(Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images and Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

