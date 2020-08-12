Donald Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Lands Netflix Comedy Special

Sarah Cooper, known for lip-syncing impressions of Donald Trump in viral videos, has reportedly earned a Netflix special set for release this fall.

According to Deadline, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine will tackle “issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects” and feature special guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more.

RELATED: Everyone’s Screaming Over How Accurate Baldwin’s Impersonation Of Trump Was

The best-selling author and comedian’s special will be directed by Natasha Lyonne and executive produced by Maya Rudolph.

Cooper’s viral videos, usually featured on TikTok, is reportedly the reason why Trump wants to ban the online platform.

See one of her videos below: