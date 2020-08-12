See ‘SNL’ Star Maya Rudolph’s Hilarious Response To Kamala Harris Being Named Joe Biden’s Running Mate

Maya Rudolph

The Emmy-nominated comedian starred as the California senator during an ‘SNL’ sketch last September.

Written by BET Staff

Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph had a one of a kind response to the Tuesday (August 11) announcement that California Senator Kamala Harris would join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate. 

"Oh s---, ruh-roh," the 48-year-old, Emmy-nominated comedian told Entertainment Weekly while participating in a panel discussion for Emmy nominees when the news broke of Biden’s VP of choice. 

"Somebody's gonna be very busy now," comedian Wanda Sykes teased, alluding to Rudolph's favorable return to SNL.

"I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there," Rudolph continued. 

Rudolph, who was once a regular on SNL before ending her full-time appearances in 2007, made a special return in 2019 during a Kamala Harris sketch, and as soon as the news erupted that Harris would be joining the Biden ticket, Black Twitter called on Maya Rudolph’s return to SNL

If Rudolph returns to SNL, Kamala Harris has already given her the stamp of approval when she responded to her spoof performance last fall. 

(Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

