See ‘SNL’ Star Maya Rudolph’s Hilarious Response To Kamala Harris Being Named Joe Biden’s Running Mate

Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph had a one of a kind response to the Tuesday (August 11) announcement that California Senator Kamala Harris would join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate.

"Oh s---, ruh-roh," the 48-year-old, Emmy-nominated comedian told Entertainment Weekly while participating in a panel discussion for Emmy nominees when the news broke of Biden’s VP of choice.

"Somebody's gonna be very busy now," comedian Wanda Sykes teased, alluding to Rudolph's favorable return to SNL.