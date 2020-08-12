Shark Week: Watch Will Smith Face Face Off With His Biggest Fear

Will Smith is all about tackling his fears, which is why he decided to swim with sharks.

In Will Smith: Off the Deep End, which is a special for Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, the actor is diving into the open seas to swim with sharks.



In an exclusive clip from PEOPLE, the Oscar nominee explained why he decided to confront this fear, "God placed the greatest things in life on the other side of your biggest fears. The ocean's alive. The ocean is moving and changing and adjusting and reacting and responding. The ocean is talking to you the whole time and you're hoping it's not saying something you don't want to hear."



RELATED: Watch Jason Derulo Knock Out Will Smith's Teeth In Hilarious TikTok Golf Session

He continued, "After working on After Earth, I got introduced to that fear. I'm always running from that fear. And then I started to realize how poisonous fear can be. It steals your ability to be able to enjoy life."

Shark Week airs on the Discovery Channel through Aug. 16. Smith’s episode aired last night (August 11).



Watch the clip below.