Justin Simien’s ‘Bad Hair’ Horror Gets Release Date

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
The trailer for Justin Simien’s second feature film, Bad Hair, has dropped, and the horror flick will hit Hulu on October 23.
The satirical horror, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, follows Anna Bludso (played by Elle Lorraine) who hopes to rise to the top of a music video TV show that she works for.
However, her new boss, Zora, (played by Vanessa Williams) informs her that she will need to straighten her natural hair if she wants to make it in front of the camera. What Zora doesn’t know is that Anna had a traumatic experience from a relaxer perm that burned her scalp during her childhood.
“I hope I use this genre that I am absolutely in love to interrogate the system that is obsessed with Black culture but doesn’t give a f*ck about Black lives,” Simien said during a Q&A following the Sundance screening.
RELATED: Black History Month: Black Excellence Trilogy: Male Directors
Bad Hair dives into the stigma Black women face when it comes to what the mainstream media defines as beauty.
“I hope I can use this genre to interrogate a system that mines Black women for their culture, ideas, compassion, wisdom and perseverance but does not give them enough options to shine in this light,” he continued.
The psychological thriller also stars Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Jay Pharoah, Laverne Cox, Blair Underwood, Usher Raymond IV, and Chanté Adams.
Watch the Bad Hair trailer below.
(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS