Justin Simien’s ‘Bad Hair’ Horror Gets Release Date

The trailer for Justin Simien’s second feature film, Bad Hair, has dropped, and the horror flick will hit Hulu on October 23.

The satirical horror, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, follows Anna Bludso (played by Elle Lorraine) who hopes to rise to the top of a music video TV show that she works for.

However, her new boss, Zora, (played by Vanessa Williams) informs her that she will need to straighten her natural hair if she wants to make it in front of the camera. What Zora doesn’t know is that Anna had a traumatic experience from a relaxer perm that burned her scalp during her childhood.

“I hope I use this genre that I am absolutely in love to interrogate the system that is obsessed with Black culture but doesn’t give a f*ck about Black lives,” Simien said during a Q&A following the Sundance screening.