Idris Elba’s Wife Says They Thought ‘This Could Be The End’ After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba was one of the first high-profile people to contract the coronavirus back in March. His wife, who also tested positive for COVID-19, is opening up about how terrified they were when he contracted the disease.

Sabrina Elba, 30, told Grazia magazine in an interview published August 13, “At the time that we got sick, the media was pushing hard on how dangerous it was. At one point, Idris really thought that this could be the end. He has asthma. He is older. It was really scary.”

She continued, “That kind of unsureness about what's coming next leaves you with a bit of anxiety. But having been sick and being okay also now gives you this new lease of life: I want to be super appreciative of everything.”



Back in March, Elba, 47, expressed some of the same concerns, saying, “Take it from me, man, I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic.”



Thankfully, they both had mild symptoms and fully recovered.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.