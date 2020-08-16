Cardi B Endorses AOC For 2024 Presidential Run

Cardi B has selected her Democratic nominee, fellow Bronx native and U.S. Representative of New York’s 14th congressional district, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez . The“Bodak Yellow” rapper teased the endorsement on Twitter Saturday (August 15).

With the 2020 presidential election just months away, some celebrities are already thinking further ahead towards the 2024 election year.

The endorsement is a response to a video of AOC jamming out to Cardi’s first hit single while emphasizing the financial burden of the health care that she herself has been affected by.

"I had to GET ELECTED TO CONGRESS for me to afford dental treatment," she captioned her Instagram story. "This is my first time having health insurance in years, and even THEN it didn't really cover the cost of this — but it did cover other doc appts so I could more easily save. In other words, I got a bag and fixed my teeth,” she went on to say quoting a popular line in “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi’s endorsement comes months before the progressive congresswoman turns 31 on October 13, giving her 4 years to meet the 35-year-old requirement to run for president of the United States.