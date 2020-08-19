James Timothy Norman, Son of Sweetie Pie's Owner, Charged In Death Of Nephew

On March 14, 2016, Andre Montgomery, the grandson of Robbie Montgomery, who is featured in the OWN show Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, was shot and killed in St. Louis, Missouri.



James Timothy Norman, Robbie’s son and Andre’s nephew, has been arrested and charged with his murder.



WLBT reports Norman was charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities (a cellphone) in the commission of a murder-for-hire, which resulted in the death of the 18-year-old.

According to PEOPLE, a criminal complaint claimed, “Norman allegedly conspired with an exotic dancer to kill his 18-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery so that he could collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in a life insurance policy on the teenager.”

Federal authorities claim that in 2014, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance on Andre to which he was the sole beneficiary.



The complaint reportedly reads, "There exists probable cause to believe that James Timothy Norman conspired with Terica Ellis and/or others known or unknown to investigators at this time to use a facility of interstate commerce, namely, a cellular telephone, to commit a murder-for-hire in exchange for United States currency.”

Terica Ellis has also been charged with the same crime.



RELATED: Prayers Up: Grandson of Sweetie Pie's Owner Shot and Killed

The criminal complaint alleges cell phone signals had Ellis near Montgomery at the time of his death, and more than $9,000 was deposited into several bank accounts, "including a savings account she opened the day after the homicide."



Andre was killed from a bullet to his head.



The complaint also reads, "Despite several additional efforts to collect on the policy since Montgomery's murder, Foresters has yet to pay out on the policy due to Norman's failure to provide several requested documents.”



PEOPLE reports James Timothy Norman did not respond to their request for comment.