RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar Chi Chi DeVayne Dies At 34

Zavion Davenport, also known as drag performer Chi Chi DeVayne from RuPaul’s Drag Race, has died at 34 years old.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Davenport passed away, though the cause of death has not been revealed. Chi Chi was open on social media about fighting Scleroderma, which is a rare disease that affects connective skin tissues.

In 2016, the Shreveport, Louisiana native first appeared on season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, broadcast on VH1 (which is owned and operated by BET’s parent company ViacomCBS). Davenport came in fourth place but returned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season three in 2018, coming in eighth place.

Chi Chi is the second drag performer from the series to pass away. Antoine Ashley, also known as Sahara Davenport, who was on season two, died at 27 years old of reported heart failure.

See a compilation of Chi Chi’s greatest moments in the video below.