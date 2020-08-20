Oprah Winfrey Makes Election Day A Company Holiday For OWN TV

Winfrey made the announcement on her social media platforms on Aug. 19 in the hopes that her latest effort would inspire other companies to do the same.

Multi Billionaire media mogul and talk show icon, Oprah Winfrey , is giving the staff at OWN TV Election Day off so they can head to the polls to cast their ballots.

“In honor of those who fought and continue to fight for our rights, I’m announcing that November 3rd, Election Day, will be a company holiday at OWN TV,” she captioned in her Instagram post.

Winfrey also encouraged them to further their vote by getting involved in the electoral process.

“This will give my team the necessary time to put on their masks, get to the polls, cast their ballots, and volunteer. I challenge other companies to do the same because this might be the most important election of our lives. Together we can overcome all obstacles in order to exercise our right to vote.”