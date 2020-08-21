Bravo’s ‘Southern Charm’ Reality Show Re-edited Due To Slavery Reference

An episode of the Bravo reality show Southern Charm, which takes place in Charleston, South Caroina, has reportedly been re-edited due to slavery references.

In a 2014 episode from season one, ex-Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr. is having lunch with his son when he tells him to get rid of a $5 bill because Abraham Lincoln is pictured. He then gives an odd smirk to the camera.



The connotation is an old southern white man upset about a photo of President Abraham Lincoln, who helped to defeat the the Confederacy, which fought to keep Black people in slavery, during the Civil War, is offensive.



TikTok user @tallkofshame posted the clip and said, “This was aired! Primetime! Bravo!”

According to Variety, after the clip went viral, several episodes from the series disappeared from Bravo’s VOD services. It’s not clear what other potential offensive comments were in the other episodes. However, another clip surfaced of white castmates being in awe of an “intact plantation” and a “slave cemetery.”

Variety reports, “The Bravo spokesperson confirmed that the episodes had been taken down as part of a review the network is doing to flag potentially offensive content. The Black Lives Matter protests that arose earlier in June led to a cultural reckoning that has caused media companies to examine practices that were once standard.”



Now, the episodes have returned but re-edited without the offensive content, according to Deadline.

Southern Charm is still on air and in its seventh season.