Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Mask Up To Do Volunteer Work For Families In Need

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel on October 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The estranged royals put their time to good use.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t just sitting around and baking bread during the pandemic, they’re using their time to help others. The couple, who recently stepped down from their duties as “senior royals” in the British monarchy, volunteered at a back-to-school charity event in Los Angeles this week.

Wearing face masks and dressed in casual clothes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex distributed supplies, clothes and more at a drive-through event run by Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles charity that provides basic necessities to families in need.

The event went down at L.A.’s Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School on Wednesday (August 19).

The couple are as committed as ever to charitable causes and using their platform for good. On Thursday, they participated in their first joint interview together from their new home in Santa Barbara, joining leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to discuss making digital media a powerful force for good.

According to PEOPLE, Meghan and Harry bought their first home together in the United States last month, in the quaint town of Santa Barbara, about 95 miles north of L.A.

Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

