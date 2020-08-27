Halle Berry Will Reportedly Represent Herself In Divorce Case

Halle Berry filed for divorce from her third husband, Oliver Martinez, in October of 2015. However, the divorce has not been finalized. Now it’s being reported that the Oscar-winning actress will represent herself in court.

Entertainment Tonight reports, “Her former attorney, Marina Zakiyan Beck, signed off on the change on July 30. Berry signed off on Aug. 11. Meanwhile, 54-year-old Martinez is being represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.”



Wasser has represented Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Heidi Klum and others.

It’s not clear why Berry, 54, is representing herself but legal docs reportedly claim they are both asking for joint custody of their 6-year-old son, Maceo.

Berry and Martinez met in 2010 on the set of Dark Tide. The couple dated for three years before tying the knot on July 12, 2013, in Martinez's home country of France.

Three months after the ceremony, on October 5, the Monster's Ball actress gave birth to their son, Maceo-Robert. While this is their first child together, the actress has a 7-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela, with model Gabriel Aubry.