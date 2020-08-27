Porsha Williams’ Activism Will Be Featured On New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season

Porsha Williams has been making news beyond Real Housewives of Atlanta, and her new pursuits will reportedly make it into the upcoming season.



The 39-year-old has been protesting against police violence and has even landed her behind bars. Thankfully, Real Housewives of Atlanta will not shy away from this storyline. TMZ reports her activism will be “heavily featured.” There were no Bravo camera crews when Williams was arrested so the show will rely on raw cell phone footage.

Williams was arrested in July for protesting at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron over the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor. She reportedly would have faced up to five years in prison (charges were dropped July 17).



Williams spoke to MSNBC on July 16 about the incident, "For me, love is an action word. I can't just sit at home, post on Instagram, etc, and feel like I'm doing something to help this push forward.”



She continued, “This entire situation needs to be escalated to the next level and for me whatever it takes to make that happen, I will happily be a part of that. I happily sacrifice myself and my freedom in that moment to raise awareness for Breonna Taylor."

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker, was killed by Louisville police officers on March 13 as a result of a mistaken drug raid at her apartment. Taylor was shot eight times while she was sleeping. Since Taylor’s shooting, the City of Louisville has banned “no-knock” warrants.

Only Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in her death, have been fired. Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgroveto are still employed by the Louisville Police Department.

None have been officially charged in her killing.

