Viola Davis and Taraji P Henson Call For Boycott Of Biased Media Outlets

Written by BET Staff

EGOT award-winning actress and producer, Viola Davis, has put out a call to action to boycott biased media outlets following actress Taraji P Henson who was the first to express her concern. Expressing her outrage on social media on Friday (Aug. 28), Davis re-shared Henson’s side-by-side screenshot of two separate New York Post stories that reeked of racism and bias. Comparing the coverage of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse to the publication’s past coverage of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, the differences were bone-chilling. RELATED: Viola Davis Opens Up About Challenges As A Dark-Skinned Woman and Protests For Historic 'Vanity Fair' Cover

The Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid referred to Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old shooter as a “suspected teen gunman,” showing a photo of him doing community service work. Rittenhouse was charged in the fatal shooting of two men during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. However, a headline for one of their Trayvon Martin stories is strikingly different. It reads that the 17-year-old had “traces of marijuana” in his system when he was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in Florida back in 2012. RELATED: Viola Davis Says She Betrayed Herself And Community With ‘The Help’ Role

“You are foul for this [New York Post] you are a part of the problem!!!,” Davis echoed from Henson. “Entertainers, we need to boycott publications that continue to criminalize innocent POC after they have been murdered by the law!!! This is cruel and traumatizing to the loved ones left behind. You are heartless and cruel!!! #Fixthisshit #Trayvonmartin was walking home with candy and tea in his hands, not the blood of innocent lives!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”