'Black-ish’ Will Air Election Special

Black-ish will kick off season seven by tackling the 2020 election.

According to Deadline, “Election Special Pt. 1” will air October 4 with an animated episode titled “Election Special Pt. 2” airing later that month.



The animated episode will be directed by Hair Love Oscar winner Matthew Cherry. The new season is reportedly just getting into production due to delays from the coronavirus.

Deadline describes “Pt. 1” as Marcus Scribner’s Junior being excited to vote but then discovering he’s been dropped from the voters list, which is an example of voter suppression that many African Americans experience all over the country. .



In Pt. 2, which will be partially animated, a co-worker of Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) runs for a Congressional seat and the family gets a peak at modern day politics.

Cherry posted about the episodes on Instagram with a simple caption, “Vote November 3rd!”