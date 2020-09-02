Tennessee Mass Shooting Hero Thanks Chadwick Boseman In Heartfelt Message For Sharing His 2018 MTV Award

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
In the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s sudden passing last week (Aug. 28), celebrities, co-stars, and fans have posted heartfelt tributes to the Black Panther star’s memory. James Shaw Jr., the hero who stopped a mass shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018, recently posted an important message to the late actor, thanking him for his contributions to Black culture, work ethic, and enabling Shaw to share the stage with him at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Reported by Popculture, Shaw’s tribute came via an Instagram post with two pictures: one of Boseman presenting him the “Best Superhero” award after the actor won it for his work in Black Panther, and another of the two smiling backstage for the cameras.
These two images were captioned with a poignant message that touched on their on-stage experience, Boseman’s body of work, and more. “From one Black Man to another, I appreciate the words of advice, the award, and the sharing of your spot light,” Shaw wrote. “We salute, respect, and Love you King not T’Challa the character...But Chadwick Boseman the Man.”
Shaw’s post echoed the respect that Boseman also had for him. Shaw protected restaurant patrons during the Waffle House mass shooting on April 22, 2018 that claimed the lives of four people. After having his elbow grazed by a bullet, Shaw tackled suspect Travis Jeffrey Reinking and wrestled away an AR-15, leading to the latter fleeing on foot before getting caught by police almost three days later.
On the evening of the 2018 VMAs, Boseman gave another shoutout to Shaw on Instagram after bringing him on stage to accept the award. “He saved countless lives by tackling a gunman who opened fire on people in Antioch, Tennessee in April,” Boseman wrote. “He’s a true hero that walks among us.”
Boseman passed away on Aug. 28 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. In a post from his family on his various social media accounts confirming the news, the extent of his contributions after receiving his diagnosis made clear exactly how incredible his resolve and dedication were to his craft.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
