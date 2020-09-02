A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is In Development

According to Deadline, New Jack City is getting a reboot.

The neo-noir crime film’s remake currently doesn’t have a director attached to it right now, however Snowfall’s Malcolm M. Mays has been assigned to pen the script.

New Jack City was originally released in theaters in 1991 and was Mario Van Peebles’ directorial debut. It stars Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, Chris Rock, Flavor Flav, Allen Payne and others.

The film follows Nino Brown, played by Snipes, who is a Big Apple drug lord, as well as detective Scotty Appleton (Ice-T), who goes undercover to infiltrate the group.

Mays recently wrote for Warner Bros’ Ferguson, an adaptation of the book Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil: The Life, Legacy and Love of my Son Michael Brown, by Lezley McSpadden with Lyah Beth LeFlore.