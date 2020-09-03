Watch Chadwick Boseman In Tupac Shakur Musical Workshop Performance

In 2014, Holler If Ya Hear Me, the musical inspired by the words and music of the late Tupac Shakur, made a brief run on Broadway. The show originally starred an up and coming Chadwick Boseman but he eventually left the production to star in the James Brown biopic Get On Up.

The entire musical, directed by Kenny Leon, was filmed with Boseman before the show hit Broadway and now there are questions on what to do with the footage since the actor’s death on August 28 at 43 years old.

According to Deadline, “There is suddenly renewed interest in seeing what can be done for fans to see the previously unseen filmed numbers Boseman performed in the workshop.”



Former celebrity manager Eric Gold, who helped to finance the musical,said he will do whatever Leon would like to do with the footage.

Leon told Deadline about Boseman, “In many ways, to me, he had a bit of Dr. King, Malcolm X, Jackie Robinson in him. In many ways, he was our superhero. We’re going to miss him, but we’ve got to do the work and that is what he would wish.”



See the footage below of Boseman in the workshop for Holler If Ya Hear Me.