Toni Braxton Addresses Status Of ‘Braxton Family Values’ Reality TV Series

Braxton Family Values has been on air since 2011 but it’s unclear when or if the show is going to return.

According to Atlanta Journal Constitution, while on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Toni Braxton said due to Tamar’s hospitalization, the family is focused on her, not television, “My sister Tamar had a little situation, but it’s not my business to tell her business. But I can say that our family is doing so much better, we’re in a healthier place. And, I have to tell people that mental illness is not a joke.”



Tamar Braxton and WeTV, the network that airs Braxton Family Values and several reality show spinoffs of the family, reportedly cut ties.

In Tamar’s first statement after she was hospitalized on July 16, she wrote about her time on reality television on Instagram, “Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.”



Tamar Braxton also added, “My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

By August 3, WeTV agreed to end all future work with Tamar.



It’s not clear if Braxton Family Values will return or end after 11 seasons.