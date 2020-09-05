Tiffany Haddish Reveals Coronavirus Infection

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her COVID-19 positive test.

The actress spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci in a video posted to her YouTube page on Monday (August 31) during which she describes learning she tested positive for the disease.

Haddish says she was tested after someone she knew tested positive. “I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus,” she said.

Haddish says she originally tested negative for COVID-19 when she was working on a film and someone had caught the virus.

“I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie,” she told the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). “They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

But after testing positive, Haddish says she’s in quarantine. Before contracting the virus, she had been tested a dozen times.

“Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies,” she said. “That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything. Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don't have any antibodies. So I think I'm superhuman."

According to Fauci, the best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to wear a mask and practice “physical distancing.” He also advises Haddish and anyone else who has contracted the coronavirus to take it easy, get good sleep and exercise.

Watch the full conversation between Haddish and Dr. Fauci below.