Pics: Tyler Perry's New Atlanta Estate Will Have A Farm And An Airport

Tyler Perry was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes last week, and he's wasting no time flexing his status. The media mogul, who is known to work hard and live large, is under construction on an epic estate in Atlanta, which reportedly will feature a horse farm and...an airport.

TMZ obtained pictures of the mansion and grounds, and they look nothing short of palatial.

The estate is a 35,000-square-foot mansion built on 1,200 acres near Atlanta. Amenities include a lap pool, an organic farm with horses, and what appears to be a runway for Perry's jet to take off and land. Who needs to hassle with TSA?

The mansion and estate are a stone's throw from Perry's 330 acre studio, where many of his shows and films are already in production, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

